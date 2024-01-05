Alger Group to acquire Redwood Investments

Based in New York City, Alger is a women-owned and minority-led growth equity investment manager.

Alger Group Holdings has agreed to acquire Newton, Massachusetts-based Redwood Investments, LLC, a specialized global growth equity manager. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in New York City, Alger is a women-owned and minority-led growth equity investment manager.

“We are thrilled to be acquiring Redwood, a boutique investment specialist that has an outstanding track record and team, shared alignment with clients, and global perspectives that will benefit our clients in the U.S., Europe and Asia,” said Dan Chung, CEO and chief investment officer of Alger in a statement. “Redwood’s cross-portfolio insights and qualitative and quantitative approach to analyzing growth equity companies will complement our investment process across our existing portfolios.”

The deal is expected to close on or about January 31, 2024.

Third Street Partners assisted Alger with this transaction.

Founded in 2004 by Jennifer Silver and Michael Mufson, Redwood has over $1.6 billion in assets under management.

