Algoma Capital unveils $100m credit fund

Algoma Capital has launched a $100 million credit fund.

The fund will provide working capital to fuel business growth for whiskey brands and distilleries.

Brian Rosen is serving as CEO and founder.

The firm will deploy up to $10 million or more in each investment.

On the newly launched fund, Rosen said in a statement, “The lending environment for distilleries, barrel buyers and brands can be challenging. Banks and other capital providers move slow and bury the supplier in paperwork and diligence. We are from the spirit business and take pride in helping our peers with easy access to capital and a welcoming path into the growth beverage ecosystem.”

Algoma Capital is a sister company to InvestBev, a private equity provider to the alcohol beverage industry with over $250 million in assets under management.