Align Capital-backed E Source snaps up management consulting firm Utilligent

Based in Cleveland and Dallas, Align Capital Partners manages $1.5 billion in committed capital

ACP targets the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing, and distribution sectors

E Source, which is backed by Align Capital Partners, has acquired Utilligent, an Irvine, California-based management consulting firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, E Source is a solutions-based research, consulting and data science firm.

“We deliver on the promise and aspirations of our clients’ initiatives as they set out to improve their business, whether it’s a billion-dollar enterprise transformation effort or a quick-hit win,” said Utilligent founder and CEO Mike Bassignani in a statement. “Leveraging E Source’s experts, who, like Utilligent, are solely focused on helping utilities succeed, means we can together drive even more bankable benefits to solve the industry’s toughest challenges.”

Based in Cleveland and Dallas, Align Capital Partners manages $1.5 billion in committed capital. ACP targets the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing, and distribution sectors.