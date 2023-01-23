Align Capital-backed StenTech buys Advanced Tooling Design

StenTech is a Markham, Ontario-based provider of surface mount technology stencils, pallets, tooling, and related components.

Align Capital Partners-backed StenTech has acquired Advanced Tooling Design (ATD), a business that designs and manufactures stencils, tooling, fixtures and related accessories used in the electronics assembly industry.

ATD, headquartered in San Jose, California, was established in 2009.

“This acquisition is an important strategic step forward in the growth and evolution of StenTech,” said Brent Nolan, president and CEO, in a statement.

Align acquired StenTech in May 2022. ATD is the company’s first add-on acquisition. James Moss, Align’s vice-president, and Scott Robbins, senior associate, worked with Chris Jones, managing partner, on the transaction.

“A combination with StenTech will carry on ATD’s rich legacy while ensuring our customers continue to benefit from our intense focus on customer service while gaining access to the expanded resources and facility footprint of the broader StenTech platform,” said Vicki Hamada, president, and CEO of ATD.

Align is a lower mid-market private equity firm established in 2016, and has offices in Dallas and Cleveland. The firm manages $1.5 billion in committed capital with investment.