Aligned Data Centers to invest in computing center developer QScale

The investment will be supported by QScale's existing backers Investissement Québec and Desjardins Capital.

QScale said it will use the investment’s proceeds to develop future phases of its flagship Q01 facility and fund the development of other future campuses

Aligned Data Centers is a Plano, Texas-based technology infrastructure company

It is majority owned by Macquarie Asset Management

QScale, a Levi, Quebec-based provider of sustainable computing infrastructure, has agreed to receive a strategic investment from Aligned Data Centers.

The investment will be supported by the company’s existing backers Investissement Québec and Desjardins Capital. No financial terms were released for the deal, which is expected to wrap up in the second quarter of 2023.

Aligned is a Plano, Texas-based technology infrastructure company offering sustainable and adaptive scale data centers and build-to-scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. It is majority owned by Macquarie Asset Management.

QScale develops environmentally responsible computing centers specifically designed for high-performance computing, supercomputing and machine learning. It said it will use the investment’s proceeds to develop future phases of its flagship Q01 facility and fund the development of other future campuses.

“We are delighted to welcome Aligned as a strategic partner and investor, supporting our mission to become a foremost sustainable digital infrastructure leader in Quebec. This financing will enable us to accelerate our growth strategy and broaden our world-class high-density computing centers throughout the province, fostering skilled job opportunities and spurring economic development in local communities,” said Martin Bouchard, CEO of QScale, in a statement.

Houlihan Lokey and Scotiabank are acting as financial advisors, Desjardins Capital Markets is acting as special advisor, and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin is acting as legal counsel to QScale. TD Securities is acting as financial advisor, while McCarthy Tétrault and Latham & Watkins are acting as legal counsel to Aligned.