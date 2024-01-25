All in the family: Inside AUA’s recent Weaver Popcorn acquisition

As a member of the Unanue family, which has owned and managed Goya Foods, the largest producers of Spanish- and Latin-American foods in the US since its inception, Andy Unanue, co-founder and managing partner at AUA Private Equity Partners, knows everything there is to know about family-run businesses. It’s in his DNA.

Prior to co-founding the lower mid-market buyout shop in 2009, Unanue was the chief operating officer of Goya, a business launched by his grandfather in 1936 and one where his father was a CEO and president. The AUA founder remains Goya’s largest shareholder and serves on its board along with select siblings and cousins – with the next generation also working at the company.

The family-owned business model is Unanue’s birthright, and it is this special insight that frames and drives AUA’s focus and strategy.

A prime example is AUA’s recent acquisition of Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing, a maker of popcorn and snacking products established in 1928 by Ira Weaver.

“This is a great family business, and that’s our sweet spot,” Unanue told PE Hub. “It’s working with families and helping them achieve their goals through a transition. We have the toolkit and have been extremely successful in the past and will continue to do this the next 20 years.”

Weaver, based in Van Buren, Indiana, reached an inflection point before AUA entered the scene. There was no succession plan beyond the current fourth generation managing the company. Weaver needed guidance and support.

“They decided it was the right time to find a partner to come in to provide liquidity for the succession plan for the business and incentivize the management team to take Weaver to the next level,” said David Benyaminy, a partner and co-founder of AUA, who sourced and led the deal.

With professional services giant EY acting as an intermediary, AUA was introduced to Weaver. Given AUA’s innate expertise with family businesses, EY thought the PE firm would be the perfect fit for the Weaver family, which wanted to retain some ownership and have a say moving forward.

Although there were other bidders, AUA quickly won Weaver over.

“Our reputation was right for the family,” recalled Benyaminy. “We spent some time getting to know them and touring the facilities. We brought with us one of our operating partners who had experience in popcorn to help us vet the opportunity.”

Asked why the interest in popcorn, Benyaminy pointed to snacking being a growing trend. Plus, popcorn is aligned with the better-for-you food sector, a PE investing trend that has been gaining traction the past few years.

“Popcorn has the perception that it’s healthier than potato chips or something that’s fried,” explained Benyaminy, who prior to joining AUA worked at an international family office.

For AUA, the Weaver acquisition is the PE firm’s fourth investment in the co-manufacturing and private label space, with the others being Trufood Manufacturing, Water Lilies Food and Western Smokehouse Partners.

“Private labels and co-manufacturing have become equally attractive areas,” said Benyaminy. “Larger retailers and smaller retailers see private labels [as a way] to create customer stickiness. The larger consumer packaged goods companies find that focusing their resources on branding and marketing is what they’re best suited at and if they can find someone who can manufacture at high quality and invest in the assets, it’s a win-win.”

Stop and go

Talks began in spring to summer 2022 but were put on pause when Hershey, the legacy chocolate manufacturer, bought two manufacturing facilities from Weaver. Though this changed the context of the broader transaction, AUA was still interested in the remaining part of the business and kept in touch with Weaver.

After the Hershey transaction closed in June 2023, talks between AUA and Weaver resumed. Following several months of due diligence, the deal was inked at an undisclosed sum the end of 2023.

AUA’s plans for Weaver are far-reaching and methodical. The main goal is to accelerate growth. To achieve that, AUA has already put in a professional board with operating partners from the buyout shop in place. They’re also identifying areas that need improvement.

The firm, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, is also exploring the possibility of using Weaver as a platform to make add-on acquisitions. “It increases the addressable market,” said Benyaminy. “Today it’s popcorn; down the road it can be pretzels and chips.”

Like most PE firms, AUA’s endgame is stay with the investment for four to six years before the exit. However, that could be longer or shorter depending on how soon certain goals are met.

“We generally look to achieve two to two and a half times of our investment [at the exit],” said Benyaminy. “We hope to sell the business to someone when it’s a better business than when we bought it.”