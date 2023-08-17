Allied-backed CES Power buys Infinite Power

CES Power is a provider of sustainable mobile power generation, distribution, and temperature control solutions for large events.

CES Power, which is backed by Allied Industrial Partners, has acquired Beltsville, Maryland-based Infinite Power, a provider of temporary mobile power and climate control solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

CES Power is a provider of sustainable mobile power generation, distribution, and temperature control solutions for large events.

Infinite Power General Manager Jay Collins and the management team will remain with the company.

Infinite Power represents CES Power’s seventh acquisition since being acquired by Allied in June 2021.

“The acquisition of Infinite Power is the next step in CES Power’s strategic expansion plan,” said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, co-founders and managing partners at Allied in a statement. “Live events and entertainment services is an ever-expanding market. CES Power is building upon its broad services base to deliver reliable, seamless infrastructure solutions to event promoters nationwide.”

Founded in 2000, CES Power is headquartered in Memphis.

Founded in 2019, Allied invests in the lower and middle market.