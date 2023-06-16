Allied Climate Partners taps Saeed as CEO

Before his new appointment, Saeed will continue as the Asian Development Bank’s vice president for East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific

Allied Climate Partners, a new climate-focused philanthropic investment organization, has named Ahmed Saeed as CEO.

His role begins in September 2023. Until then, Saeed will continue as the Asian Development Bank’s vice president for East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific.

ACP’s mission is to increase the number of bankable, climate-related projects and businesses in emerging economies to create significant environmental, economic, and social impact.

ACP and its partners are initially aggregating an $825 million investment platform. ACP will fund the junior equity of four initial investment managers in Southeast Asia, Africa, the Caribbean & Central America, and India.

Between 2004 and 2008, Saeed served in senior roles at the U.S. Treasury, working closely with two Secretaries of the Treasury, John Snow and Hank Paulson. He was a White House Fellow and Senior Advisor to the Secretary and, later, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury (Middle East and Africa), with responsibility for U.S. economic diplomacy across 68 countries.

Saeed also worked at JPMorgan as managing director and head of public sector group for the Middle East and North Africa. He began his career as a lawyer at White & Case LLP.

“People in emerging economies, while least responsible for causing the climate crisis, bear the greatest costs,” said Mark Gallogly, chair of Allied Climate Partners and co-founder of Three Cairns Group in a statement. “Working on this issue requires humility, leadership, and vision. Ahmed’s perspectives and experiences span the worlds of finance, government, multilateral institutions, emerging economies, and climate action. We’re grateful to have him on board.”

Three Cairns Group is incubating Allied Climate Partners. Anchor partners to ACP include Sea Change Foundation International. Three Cairns Group was co-founded by Mark Gallogly, former expert senior advisor to special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry.