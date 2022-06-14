Allied Industrial Partners makes strategic investment in Waste Eliminator

AIP and Waste Eliminators management have committed more than $150 million in capital to grow the platform.

Allied Industrial Partners has announced a strategic investment in Waste Eliminator, a waste management and recycling services company. AIP and Waste Eliminator management have committed more than $150 million in capital with a view to growing the platform.

Waste Eliminator offers turn-key waste management and recycling solutions for large commercial, industrial and government clients in Metro-Atlanta.

“We already have two in market acquisitions underway, which will add important disposal and treatment infrastructure assets to the platform,” commented Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of AIP. “We have started to transform Waste Eliminator into one of the largest privately held waste management companies in Metro-Atlanta, one built around economically dealing with waste streams in ways that maximize beneficial re-use.”

“With AIP’s resources and relationships, we are confident that we will be able to quickly scale the business and expand our service offering to assist our customers with achieving their sustainability goals,” said Wes Turner, CEO of Waste Eliminator.

AIP was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Houston. It focuses on lower-middle market companies within defensive industrial subsectors including industrial services, manufacturing, distribution, waste management, and environmental services.