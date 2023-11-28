Allied Industrial’s Waste Eliminator acquires North Georgia Roll Off

Allied acquired Waste Eliminator in November 2021

Waste Eliminator, backed by Allied Industrial Partners, has acquired North Georgia Roll Off.

This transaction will provide Waste Eliminator with additional waste handling assets in the Atlanta market and increase the company’s recycling capabilities around its existing infrastructure, according to a release.

“The acquisition of North Georgia Roll Off is the next step in Waste Eliminator’s strategic expansion plan,” said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, co-founders and managing partners at Allied. “This acquisition accelerates the transformation of Waste Eliminator into one of the largest privately-held waste management companies in Metro-Atlanta, built around economically dealing with waste streams in ways that maximize beneficial re-use.”

Waste Eliminator is a full-service waste collection, storage, removal, recycling and landfill service provider to industrial and large commercial businesses and governmental entities across Metro-Atlanta. It is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Houston, Texas-based Allied is an operationally focused lower-middle market private equity firm that invests in defensive industrial subsectors, including industrial services, niche manufacturing, value-added distribution, waste management, environmental services, and critical infrastructure services.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.