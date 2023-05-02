Alpha Dhabi Holding subsidiary Pure Health acquires minority stake in Ardent for $500m

Pure Health has a portfolio of over 25 hospitals and more than 100 clinics

EGI was founded more than 50 years ago by Sam Zell

EGI is headquartered in Chicago

Alpha Dhabi Holding unit Pure Health, a Middle East healthcare platform, has acquired a minority stake in Ardent Health Services, a Nashville-based healthcare provider, for about $500 million. The sellers include Ardent’s majority owner Equity Group Investments.

“EGI excels at bringing together like-minded organizations who are passionate about improving their industry and creating value for all stakeholders,” said Mark Sotir, president of EGI, in a statement. “This investment strengthens our ownership group and we’re excited that Pure Health shares our confidence in Ardent’s growth trajectory.”

