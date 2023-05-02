PE Deals

Alpha Dhabi Holding subsidiary Pure Health acquires minority stake in Ardent for $500m

The sellers include Ardent's majority owner Equity Group Investments.

  • Pure Health has a portfolio of over 25 hospitals and more than 100 clinics
  • EGI was founded more than 50 years ago by Sam Zell
  • EGI is headquartered in Chicago

Alpha Dhabi Holding unit Pure Health, a Middle East healthcare platform, has acquired a minority stake in Ardent Health Services, a Nashville-based healthcare provider, for about $500 million. The sellers include Ardent’s majority owner Equity Group Investments.

“EGI excels at bringing together like-minded organizations who are passionate about improving their industry and creating value for all stakeholders,” said Mark Sotir, president of EGI, in a statement. “This investment strengthens our ownership group and we’re excited that Pure Health shares our confidence in Ardent’s growth trajectory.”
Pure Health has a portfolio of over 25 hospitals and more than 100 clinics.

EGI was founded more than 50 years ago by Sam Zell. The firm is based in Chicago.