Alphi Capital invests in K2 Fasteners

K2 Fasteners is a distributor of stainless steel and other corrosion resistant fasteners.

K2 is based in Burnaby, British Columbia

Alphi is a lower middle market private equity firm

It is based in Toronto

Alphi Capital has invested in K2 Fasteners, a master distributor of stainless steel and other corrosion resistant fasteners.

K2 is based in Burnaby, British Columbia.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

“We look forward to continuing to build on this legacy during this next phase of growth through investments in K2’s people, capacity and geographic reach,” said Thecla Sweeney, partner at Alphi.

Alphi is a lower middle market private equity firm based in Toronto, Ontario.