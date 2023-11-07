Alphi Capital recaps Da-Lee Group in inaugural investment

Alphi partnered in the deal with the company's founding family, David Rogers and Lee-Ann Lochhead.

Alphi Capital has recapitalized Da-Lee Group, a Stoney Creek, Ontario-based key infrastructure and environmental services provider. No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

Alphi partnered in the deal, its first, with the company’s founding family, David Rogers and Lee-Ann Lochhead. The Da-Lee investment was supported by Alphi’s partner Bulldog Capital Partners.

Founded in 1972, Da-Lee’s infrastructure division provides dust control and winter de-icing solutions for municipal and industrial clients, calcium chloride distribution, cold laid asphalt and pavement repair products. The company’s environmental division provides treatment, disposal, transportation and handling of hazardous and non-hazardous waste.

Da-Lee operates across Ontario, Quebec and the US.

David Rogers, CEO of Da-Lee, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Alphi and look forward to benefitting from their deep expertise in building businesses and driving value creation. This partnership will allow us to continue our expansion of dust control services while simultaneously growing our environmental division. With the support of Alphi, we will continue to expand our footprint through organic growth and acquisitions. Moreover, we will remain focused on providing the highest possible quality of experience for our loyal customers.”

Alphi Capital is a Toronto-based private equity firm that targets investments in the Canadian lower mid-market.