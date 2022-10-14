Alpine-backed ASG acquires real estate software firm Sierra Interactive

Peak Technology Partners served as financial advisor to Sierra on the deal

Sierra Interactive was founded in 2007

Sierra founder Ben Peskoe and COO Brandon Hedges will continue to help lead the business.

ASG, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors, has acquired Louisville, Kentucky-based Sierra Interactive, a provider of real estate software. No financial terms were disclosed.

“This year marks our 16th in business. We have grown steadily throughout that time, but over the past five years our growth has accelerated. With that growth, we began to get a real sense of the huge opportunities in front of us — as well as the challenges that would come along with them,” said Sierra Founder Ben Peskoe, in a statement. “To keep delivering new, innovative features and support at the scale and pace we wanted to, we needed to find a partner whose vision for Sierra was as big as our own, and we found it in ASG.”

Peak Technology Partners served as financial advisor to Sierra while Dentons acted as legal counsel. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel to ASG.

ASG is a software business that buys and builds market-leading vertical SaaS companies.

Alpine is currently investing out of its $2.25 billion eighth fund.