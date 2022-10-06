Alpine buys business practices firm Ethisphere

Moving forward, Erica Salmon Byrne is now the CEO of Ethisphere and Andrew Neblett is now president of Ethisphere

Alpine Investors has acquired Scottsdale, Arizona-based Ethisphere, which sets standards for ethical business practices. No financial terms were disclosed.

Moving forward, Erica Salmon Byrne is now the CEO of Ethisphere and Andrew Neblett is now president of Ethisphere. Also, Udit Pillay, a member of Alpine’s talent program, joins Ethisphere as its chief operating officer and head of transformation.

As a result of this transaction, Ethisphere has also formed a partnership with Alpine’s newly formed data software business platform, predictis.

In a statement, Ethisphere CEO Byrne said, “The remit of the community we serve has expanded to encompass traits that rise above traditional control functions. With ethics and compliance positions at a premium, they are now focused on an integrity-enabled business strategy grounded in rigorous measurement, persuasive communication, matrixed risk assessments and cultural impact. Since the beginning, Alpine has made clear its commitment to help spread the mission of Ethisphere by listening to, investing in and empowering our team. Its track record in growing data businesses will provide our team with the right resources, knowledge and expertise to meet and exceed the evolving needs of our customers as we extend our impact across the industry.”

Evercore served as financial advisor to Ethisphere.

Alpine is currently investing out of its over $2.25 billion eighth fund.