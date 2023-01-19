Alpine Investors appoints Walter, Cohen and Brodsky as partners

Also, the firm has promoted Jacob Zodikoff to principal and Tal Lee Anderman to chief talent officer.

Alpine Investors has named Dorothy Walter, Daniel Cohen and Jake Brodsky as partners of the firm. Also, the firm has promoted Jacob Zodikoff to principal and Tal Lee Anderman to chief talent officer. Alpine has hired Alexandria Stuart as general counsel and chief compliance officer.

“At Alpine, our goal is to be the best place to work for exceptional people,” said Graham Weaver, CEO and founding partner of Alpine Investors, in a statement. “Today’s promotions highlight our commitment to investing in our people, ensuring our team members see long-term careers here, and creating an environment where our people thrive. Daniel, Dorothy, Jake, Jacob and Tal Lee have been instrumental to our firm’s growth – in making great investments, building and scaling our team, and creating an amazing culture. We are excited to recognize their contributions and look forward to their futures at Alpine.”

Walter joined Alpine in 2018, Cohen and Zodikoff came on board in 2016 and Brodsy joined in 2015. Anderman joined Alpine in 2020 and Stuart came on board in 2022.

Alpine Investors backs software and services industries. Alpine has over $8 billion in assets under management and has three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City.