Alpine Investors-backed Axcel acquires IT training firm Accelebrate

Axcel, which is backed by Alpine Investors, has acquired Atlanta-based Accelebrate, an IT training firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Axcel is a professional education business.

Accelebrate’s founder Steve Heckler will continue to support the company by serving as an advisor.

“Over the past two years we have gotten to know Accelebrate business well and were extremely impressed with the global business Steve created,” said Jonathan Zeidan, CEO of Axcel, in a statement. “We are honored Steve chose Axcel to lead Accelebrate’s next phase of growth.”

Bravaldo Capital Advisors represented Accelebrate in the transaction.

Accelebrate was founded in 2002.

Alpine Investors invests in the software and services industries. Alpine has over $8 billion in assets under management.