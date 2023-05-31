Alpine Investors-backed Axcel Learning acquires IT certification exam prep firm Dion Traininig

In conjunction with this deal, Dion Training has named Sasha LeFlore as CEO

Axcel Learning, which is backed by Alpine Investors, has acquired Orlando, Florida-based Dion Training, an IT certification exam preparation company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Axcel Learning is a professional education platform.

In conjunction with this deal, Dion Training has named Sasha LeFlore as CEO.

Tuck Advisors, led by CEO James Marciano, represented Dion Training in the transaction.

Alpine Investors focuses on the software and services industries. Alpine has over $11 billion in assets under management as of December 31st, 2022.