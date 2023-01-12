Alpine Investors backs medical billing firm Medusind

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Alpine on the deal while TripleTree was financial advisor.

Alpine Investors has made an investment in Miami-based Medusind, a provider of revenue cycle management services to the healthcare industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

Jose Rivero, an Alpine CEO-in-Residence and part of the firm’s PeopleFirst program, has been named CEO of Medusind.

“On behalf of everyone at Alpine, we are excited to collaborate with Jose and the Medusind management team to continue to advance its leadership position as one of the top revenue cycle management companies in the country,” said Graham Weaver, CEO and founding partner at Alpine Investors in a statement. “We believe we are the ideal partners to help Medusind accelerate its growth, continue to provide an exceptional level of customer service, and improve the efficiency and profitability for its clients.”

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel and TripleTree as financial advisor to Alpine in connection with this transaction.

Medusind was founded in 2002.

Alpine Investors backs companies in the software and services industries. Alpine has over $8 billion in assets under management.