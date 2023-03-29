Alpine Investors forms new water services vertical Axia Water

In conjunction with the launch, Axia has inked a partnership with Madera Pumps, a provider of water well and pump services in California’s Central Valley.

Amanda Neilson will serve as Axia’s CEO

Madera Pumps will continue to operate independently under its existing brand

Alpine Investors invests in the software and services industries

Alpine Investors has launched Axia Water, a newly formed water services business. No financial terms were disclosed.

In conjunction with the launch, Axia has inked a partnership with Madera Pumps, a provider of water well and pump services in California’s Central Valley.

As Alpine’s dedicated water services vertical, Axia will focus on partnering with established water businesses across the country to support and scale their offerings while preserving their independence and culture.

Amanda Neilson will serve as Axia’s CEO.

“We are thrilled to enter our next stage of growth through our partnership with Amanda and the Axia team. Axia and Madera share the same mission of guaranteeing reliable access to water for growers, farmers, cities and local residents,” said Matt Angell and Trisha Tolbert, co-partners at Madera Pumps. “As a local one-stop service provider for all pump and well needs, we are excited and confident about this partnership and the future of Madera, its team, and our community.”

Madera Pumps will continue to operate independently under its existing brand.

Madera Pumps was founded in 1977.

Alpine Investors invests in the software and services industries. Alpine has over $11 billion in assets under management as of December 31st, 2022.