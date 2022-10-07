Altamont-backed BLP acquires rigging company Silver State

Bishop Lifting Products Inc is a provider of wire rope, slings, rigging, and related products in the U.S.

Silver State was founded in 1991 with an initial focus on the mining, industrial, and construction sectors

Silver State marks Bishop’s ninth acquisition since 2012

Following the closing, Pete Rogers will continue in his leadership role as general manager over Silver State with Andrew Rogers serving as operations manager

Bishop Lifting Products, a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners, has acquired Las Vegas-based Silver State Wire Rope and Rigging, a supplier of rigging and safety critical equipment for the entertainment industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

Silver State was founded in 1991 with an initial focus on the mining, industrial, and construction sectors.

Silver State marks Bishop’s ninth acquisition since 2012. Following the closing, Pete Rogers will continue in his leadership role as general manager over Silver State with Andrew Rogers serving as operations manager.

“We’re excited to continue our growth through acquisitions under our partnership with Altamont Capital,” said Harold King, a president of Bishop Lifting Products, in a statement. “Silver State has built a reputation as a trusted partner to mining and entertainment customers in Nevada and across the nation. We look forward to working with Pete, Andrew, and the Silver State team as we continue to build out our national footprint while remaining focused on high quality products and customer service.”

Founded in 1984, Bishop Lifting Products Inc is a provider of wire rope, slings, rigging, and related products in the U.S. In addition to Bishop, the BLP family of brands includes Delta Rigging and Tools, Morgan City Rentals, Matex, Woods Logging, American Wire Rope and Sling, Western Sling, Louisiana Crane, and All-Lifts.

Altamont Capital Partners has more than $4.5 billion of assets under management.

Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses.