Altamont-backed SPG buys packaging firm PPS

Specialized Packaging Group, a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners, has acquired Aurora, Colorado-based Protective Packaging Solutions, a provider of packaging solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

SPG is a provider of protective packaging manufacturer in North America.

“Over the last several years, PPS has grown by focusing on highly engineered, custom packaging solutions that save our customers time and money and that utilize the highest quality materials and the latest technology,” said PPS President Tom McNamara in a statement. “With SPG, we have found a partner that shares our vision and has the resources to accelerate our growth plans in new and existing markets. The PPS team is thrilled to join SPG, and we look forward to taking our combined business to the next level.”

PPS was founded in 1982.

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Altamont invests in the middle market. The firm has more than $4.5 billion of assets under management.