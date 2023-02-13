Altamont Capital promotes Shamma and Liang to principal

Also, the firm has upped Jordan Mallen to vice president.

Altamont Capital Partners has promoted Casey Shamma and Jun Liang to Principal. Also, the firm has upped Jordan Mallen to vice president.

“Casey, Jun, and Jordan embody the firm’s culture of teamwork, transparency, integrity, and passion for results,” said Altamont co-founder and Managing Director Jesse Rogers, in a statement. “We’re grateful for the dedication of these talented team members, and we’re excited to see their continued success at Altamont.”

Shamma joined Altamont in 2017, Liang came on board in 2021 and Mallen joined in 2018.

Based in Palo Alto, California, Altamont targetsa wide number of sectors that include business services, financial services, industrials, energy and healthcare. The private equity firm was founded in 2010.