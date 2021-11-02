Altaris to buy Meridian from Pfizer

Altaris Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Meridian Medical Technologies, a leader in emergency response auto-injectors, from Pfizer.

PRESS RELEASE

New York, NY (November 2, 2021) — Altaris Capital Partners, LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “Altaris”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Meridian Medical Technologies (“Meridian”), a global leader in emergency response and health security solutions with a focus on complex drug-device combination products, from Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Founded in 1958, Meridian is a pioneer in the field of emergency response auto-injectors. Meridian designs, develops, manufactures and supplies on-the-scene treatment solutions in partnership with a range of commercial customers and Government agencies. Meridian’s product portfolio includes critical medical countermeasures that are supplied to the United States Department of Defense, Emergency Medical Services and Homeland Security. Meridian has more than 750 employees and facilities in St. Louis, MO and Columbia, MD.

Bass, Berry and Sims, PLC acted as legal counsel for Altaris, while Pfizer was advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

Altaris is a healthcare investment firm with an exclusive focus on building companies that deliver innovation and efficiency to the healthcare system. Altaris’ operating companies seek to address some of the most complex problems in the healthcare industry, with the ultimate goal of improving access and quality of life for patients. Since inception in 2003, Altaris has invested in more than 40 healthcare companies that have contributed to advancements in the industry and generated significant value appreciation for investors. Altaris is headquartered in New York City and currently manages $6.0 billion of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.altariscap.com