Altas to invest in wealth management business Mercer Advisors

Altas Partners has agreed to make an equity investment in Denver, Colorado-based Mercer Advisors, a wealth management company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Mercer’s current backers, Genstar Capital and Oak Hill Capital Partners, will remain investors. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

Established in 1985, Mercer Advisors is a national fiduciary wealth management company that provides a family office for families ranging from mass affluent to ultra-high-net-worth, and serves a spectrum of institutional clients, including companies, endowments, and foundations. It has a US footprint of more than 80 locations and almost 900 employees.

“Mercer Advisors is an exceptional company serving a large and loyal clientele,” said Paul Emery, a partner at Altas, in a statement. “Through its leadership, operational excellence and strategic acquisitions, Mercer Advisors has rapidly scaled and established a leading position in a fragmented industry, all while staying true to its client-centric culture. This investment aligns extremely well with our distinctive strategy of identifying one or two high quality businesses each year that we believe are positioned to grow meaningfully and deliver lasting value to our partners.”

Based in Toronto, Altas is a long-dated private equity firm. Founded in 2012, it manages about $10 billion on behalf of global institutional and family office investors.

Raymond James served as lead financial advisor to Mercer Advisors while Paul, Weiss served as legal counsel. Mercer Advisors management and employees were also supported by Katzke & Morgenbesser as legal counsel and Jamieson Corporate Finance US as an advisor. Goldman Sachs served as a financial advisor to Altas while Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel.