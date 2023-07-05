Long-term investor Altas Partners wraps up third fund at $4bn

Altas was founded in 2012 by CEO and managing partner Andrew Sheiner, a former Onex Corp executive

Altas Partners has held the final closing of its third fund, Altas Partners Holdings III, with $4 billion of capital commitments.

Fund III is one-third larger than Altas’ $3 billion predecessor vehicle. It will provide the firm’s team with capital to continue to pursue its flexible, long-term strategy, targeting 5-7 businesses.

Since inception, Altas has acquired 10 companies and is poised to complete an 11th investment in a few months, its first in more than two years.

Altas was founded in 2012 by CEO and managing partner Andrew Sheiner, a former Onex Corp executive.

“We are very grateful to our investors for their partnership and confidence in Altas and our team,” said Sheiner in a statement. “Our firm employs a particularly discerning approach to private equity investing, looking for only 1 or 2 new opportunities each year that fit our framework and where we have high conviction. We focus on acquiring wonderful businesses with meaningful growth potential and engaging closely with our management teams as a valued partner.”

Based in Toronto and New York, Altas Partners manages more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and family office investors worldwide.