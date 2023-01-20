Alterna-backed Mod Op goes global with Context Creative buy

Context Creative’s Toronto office will become Mod Op’s Canadian headquarters

Alterna Equity Partners-backed Mod Op has made its first international acquisition by acquiring Context Creative, a full-service creative agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

Mod Op is a digital marketing and communications platform focused on B2B and B2C end markets and is headquartered in Miami. Based in Toronto, Context Creative will become Mod Op’s second non-US based office, alongside its office in Panama. Post the sale, Context’s Toronto office will become Mod Op’s Canadian headquarters.

“With our integration into the Mod Op team, our clients will benefit from an even broader range of services and new areas of expertise, ensuring we can achieve client goals even quicker and more efficiently,” said Lionel Gadoury, founder and principal, director of strategy and creative services, Context Creative, in a statement.

Gadoury and Cate Jevons, principal and director of client services, will join the Mod Op team as executive vice-president of strategy and creative, and executive vice-president of client experience, respectively.

The transaction was facilitated by Evalla Advisors.

Based in South Florida, Alterna Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in lower mid-market companies across the US. It made an investment in Mod Op last year. This was the first platform investment for Alterna Equity Partners Fund I, launched in 2021.