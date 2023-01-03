Altus Capital exits MGC Diagnostics Corporation

The buyer is CAIRE Inc., a subsidiary of NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

Altus Capital Partners has sold St. Paul, Minnesota-based MGC Diagnostics Corporation, a provider of non-invasive diagnostic systems for detecting, classifying, and managing cardiorespiratory diseases. The buyer is CAIRE Inc., a subsidiary of NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. No financial terms were disclosed.

Altus Capital acquired MGCD in 2017.

On the deal, Greg Greenberg, senior partner of Altus Capital Partners, said in a statement, “MCGD’s unique positioning globally, its financial performance, and its exposure to growth markets, made it very attractive to this strategic buyer. We want to thank the management team of MGCD under the leadership of Todd Austin for building the business in a substantial manner during our ownership. Further, this transaction positions MGCD for continued growth as part of a large multinational Japanese public company.”

Altus Capital Partners invests in middle market manufacturing businesses that employ technology and automation.

MGCD was founded in 1977.