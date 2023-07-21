Aluminum scoops up skill assessment platform TrueAbility

Aluminum focuses on B2B software-as-a-service companies

Aluminum has acquired TrueAbility Inc, a Texas-based performance-based skill assessment platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

TrueAbility was founded in 2012.

On the deal, John Cross, CEO of Aluminum, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome TrueAbility into the Aluminum family. TrueAbility’s exceptional performance-based skill assessment platform aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering organizations with transformative technology solutions. This strategic acquisition not only strengthens our position in the SAAS industry but also opens up new avenues for growth and innovation.”

Aluminum focuses on B2B software-as-a-service companies. The private equity firm has offices in Las Vegas and Japan.