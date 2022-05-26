A&M appoints Scerbo to lead new fund management solutions practice

Alvarez & Marsal has named John Scerbo as a managing director for the firm’s private equity performance improvement group. Scerbo will lead A&M’s new fund management solutions practice.

PRESS RELEASE

New York – May 26, 2022 – Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has appointed John Scerbo as a Managing Director with the firm’s Private Equity Performance Improvement (PEPI) group. Concurrently, A&M is establishing Fund Management Solutions, led by Mr. Scerbo, as a new offering under its CFO Services practice. Fund Management Solutions will help private equity (PE) clients address the increasing requirements and complexities fund managers face resulting from explosive PE activity, expanding regulatory requirements and greater demands from investors.

In his role at A&M, Mr. Scerbo will leverage his 30 years of experience to help PE firms navigate increasingly difficult finance, accounting, tax, human capital, information technology, investor relations, compliance and innovation requirements. Fund Management Solutions will help A&M’s private equity clients keep pace, invest for growth and attract the right investors in a competitive environment marked by increasing responsibilities and requirements.

Nick Alvarez, Managing Director and National Practice Leader of Alvarez & Marsal’s Private Equity Performance Improvement group said, “With high deal flow and requirements facing PE firms, John’s hire and our new Fund Management Solutions practice align with the sector’s current and future needs. His deep industry experience as CFO of several funds, and advisory experience, is rooted in the ability to provide solutions that scale with organizations and build a pathway to success. John’s approach dovetails with our operational heritage, results-driven mindset and commitment to creating value for clients.”

Prior to joining A&M, Mr. Scerbo spent eight years with Sensory Network Management LLC, a business consulting firm, working with clients across a range of sectors including financial services, technology, chemical and education. He also served as the CFO of L Catterton, a consumer-focused PE firm, for 13 years. Most recently he served as the Interim Chief Financial Officer of a U.S. based middle market PE firm.

Richard Jenkins, Managing Director and Leader of Alvarez & Marsal’s Private Equity Performance Improvement’s CFO Services practice, said, “Combining our DNA for execution and driving change with John’s know-how and expertise provides a compelling value proposition for our clients. We are thrilled to add a professional of John’s caliber and track record to lead this effort. As a result, our Fund Management Solutions will be a one of a kind offering for PE firms to access as they evolve their back-office capabilities to meet their fund raising and investment objectives.”

Mr. Scerbo is a founding board member of the Private Equity CFO Association’s New York Chapter. His industry peers also recognized him by awarding him the Private Equity Manager Leadership Award in 2014.

