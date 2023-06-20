A&M Capital-backed BrightPet buys pet food company Raw Advantage

Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel to AMCP and BrightPet

BrightPet, which is backed by A&M Capital Partners, has acquired Salem, Oregon-based Raw Advantage, a maker of pet food and treats. No financial terms were disclosed.

BrightPet is a maker of pet foods, treats, and care products.

On the deal, Ryan McCarthy, a partner at A&M Capital Partners, said in a statement, “We believe BrightPet’s acquisition of Raw Advantage aligns well with our investment thesis, focusing on accretive acquisitions in high-growth product categories. We believe the shared dedication to premium offerings, geographic synergies, and expanded production capabilities makes this a compelling strategic move that will deliver significant upside for both BrightPet and Raw Advantage customers.”

Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel to AMCP and BrightPet.

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America.