A&M Capital-backed PetWise appoints Tillman as CEO

PetWise, which is backed by A&M Capital Partners, has named Mac Tillman as CEO. His appointment became effective February 5, 2024.

Based in Novato, California, PetWise is a provider of solution-based pet products.

As part of this appointment, Kevin Fick, who has served as CEO of PetWise since 2012, has been elevated to a new role with the company’s board of direcdtors, where he will continue to work with Tillman and PetWise.

Most recently, Tillman was the CEO of Alete Active Nutrition. Earlier in his career, Tillman held senior-level positions at CamelBak and Timberland, having started his career with Procter & Gamble. Prior to the corporate world, Tillman served as a major in the United States Marine Corps.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mac as the new CEO of PetWise,” said Ryan McCarthy, a partner at A&M Capital Partners in a statement. “We believe Mac’s understanding of the pet supplies market, coupled with his experience in brand and product development, align with our goals for the company, and we believe his leadership will be instrumental in driving the next stage of our strategic growth. Importantly, as we welcome Mac, we are deeply appreciative of Kevin’s leadership and look forward to his continued insights as a board member.”

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America. A&M Capital has $3.9 billion in total assets under management.