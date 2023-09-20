A&M Capital Partners invests in defense and services firm VTG

The Jordan Company exited its ownership of VTG as part of this transaction.

A&M Capital Partners was advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP

VTG was advised by Baird, Citizens Capital Markets and Mayer Brown LLP

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy

A&M Capital Partners has made an investment in VTG, a Chantilly, Virginia-based provider of modernization and digital transformation solutions to defense and intelligence community customers. No financial terms were disclosed.

VTG has been a portfolio company of The Jordan Company since 2012. TJC exited its ownership of VTG as part of this transaction.

“We view VTG as a highly attractive platform with differentiated technical and delivery capabilities,” said Alex Nivelle, a partner of A&M Capital. “VTG is well positioned for expansion across its defense and intelligence community customer base, and we look forward to working with the management team to pursue a hybrid organic and acquisition-driven growth strategy.”

A&M Capital Partners was advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP. VTG was advised by Baird, Citizens Capital Markets and Mayer Brown LLP.

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy. A&M Capital is focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of $3.3 billion.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Alvarez & Marsal Capital has over $4.8 billion in assets under management across six funds and four investment strategies.