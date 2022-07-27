Ambina Partners sells life insurance marketing firm PHP Agency

Houlihan Lokey advised Ambina and PHP on the transaction.

Ambina Partners LLC has sold PHP Agency Inc, a life insurance field marketing organization, to Integrity Marketing Group. No financial terms were disclosed.

Ambina invested in PHP in 2017, providing growth capital as the company’s first institutional investor.

“Ambina has been an instrumental partner in driving the growth and success of our company over the past five years.” said Patrick Bet-David, founder and CEO of PHP, in a statement. “In addition to providing financial support, Ambina helped us with critical decisions as we built the team and infrastructure necessary to effectively carry out our mission to increase diversity in life insurance, while helping families secure better financial futures.”

Founded in 2009, PHP Agency is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Ambina Partners invests in middle market companies.

Dallas-based Integrity is a distributor of life and health insurance.