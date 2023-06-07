AMCP-backed Med-Metrix acquires healthcare claims solutions provider Tritech

Tritech was founded in 1999

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America

AMCP has total assets under management of approximately $3 billion

Med-Metrix, which is backed by A&M Capital Partners, has acquired Melville, New York-based Tritech, a provider of complex claims solutions for health systems, hospitals and other healthcare providers. No financial terms were disclosed.

MedMetrix is a provider of revenue cycle management solutions.

“We are excited to welcome the Tritech team to Med-Metrix. AMCP looks forward to supporting Med-Metrix’s current trajectory, including continued organic growth and additional M&A opportunities,” said Rob Haisch, a partner of AMCP in a statement.

