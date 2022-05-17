AMCS to buy Quentic

AMCS has agreed to acquire Quentic, an SaaS provider for EHSQ and ESG management. No financial terms were disclosed. In connection with the deal, Clearlake Capital is making a new investment in AMCS alongside new investments from Insight Partners, Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and Highland Europe. Sidley is advising Clearlake on the deal.

LIMERICK, Ireland & BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMCS, a leading global supplier of integrated cloud-based software and vehicle technology for the environmental, utilities, waste, recycling, and resource industries, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Quentic, one of the leading solution providers of Software as a Service for EHSQ and ESG management, for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the coming weeks.

In connection with AMCS’ acquisition of Quentic, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”) is making a new equity investment in AMCS alongside new equity investments from existing investors Insight Partners, Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), and Highland Europe.

AMCS continues strong growth globally

With this acquisition, AMCS will be positioned to broaden its expertise in the environmental services industry globally and continue to expand its customer base. With a combined 4,000 customers supported by over 1,000 employees, AMCS is on a trajectory to achieve run rate revenues greater than €180m by the end of the year.

AMCS extends environmental services offering across a wider industry

AMCS and Quentic are now positioned to provide more advanced digital solutions to a wider industry, which will enrich their customers’ operations and impact the environment for a healthier, cleaner, and more sustainable world.

Leveraging expertise to fuel a net zero carbon future

Combining forces is an important step for both companies as they leverage the expertise from each organization and jointly lead the way for added competence in the market. Managing resources from cradle-to-cradle has become a key responsibility for businesses across all industries. The integration of AMCS and Quentic enables customers on both sides to benefit from a wide range of solutions that support end-to-end standardization and optimization of business processes to increase efficiencies, streamline operations and work toward a safe and sustainable future.

“AMCS and Quentic are very aligned with the mission to drive an environmentally sustainable future”, says Jimmy Martin, CEO of AMCS. “A net zero carbon future depends on a very connected and circular approach across the supply chain. We are thrilled to bring the technology from Quentic into the AMCS portfolio of solutions and can now move forward with a focus on influencing the entire supply chain, offering smarter outcomes from automating and digitizing their businesses — reducing waste as much as possible.”

Quentic adds 15 years of EHSQ excellence to AMCS’ portfolio

CEO Markus Becker, COO Sebastian Mönnich and CTO Hardy Menzel founded Quentic, formerly EcoIntense, in 2007 to provide software for environmental management. Today, Quentic provides a holistic and modular Software as a Service solution to manage all tasks and processes related to environmental, health, safety, and quality management (EHSQ) as well as corporate responsibility-related areas in environment, social and governance (ESG).

“We have built Quentic on the values of making a meaningful contribution to people, society and the environment”, Markus Becker, CEO of Quentic said. “Therefore, we are excited to have found a partner in AMCS who fully aligns with our mission to digitally empower companies across the globe to manage people, business and environmental processes sustainably at all levels. Together with AMCS, the Quentic management team will continue to shape the future.”

About AMCS

AMCS is headquartered in Limerick, Ireland with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia employing over 800 people across 12 countries. AMCS is a global leader of integrated software and vehicle technology for the environmental, recycling, and resource industries and offers optimization solutions to the broader transport and logistics market. AMCS helps over 3,000 customers in 22 countries to reduce their operating costs, increase asset utilization, optimize margins, and improve customer service. Their enterprise software and SaaS solutions deliver digital innovation to the emerging circular economy around the world.