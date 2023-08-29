American Landscaping Partners secures investment from Shoreline

The management team will continue to maintain an ownership position in the business and continue to lead the company going forward

Shoreline Equity Partners has made an investment in Nashville-based American Landscaping Partners, a provider of commercial and residential landscaping and chemical application services.

Stefan Banks serves as CEO of ALP.

The management team will continue to maintain an ownership position in the business and will continue to lead the company going forward.

On the deal, Ian Garland, a principal at Shoreline, said in a statement, “The team at ALP has built an exceptional brand and reputation as the go-to landscaping service provider for its customers. We are very much looking forward to helping ALP embark on its next phase of growth.”

William Blair served as financial advisor to ALP in the transaction.

Shoreline invests in the lower middle market. The firm has over $750 million of committed capital under management.