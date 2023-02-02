American Pacific Group invests in digital printing firm Media One

Bridgepoint Investment Banking served as financial advisor to Media One

American Pacific Group has $1.2 billion of capital under management

American Pacific Group has made an investment in Media One, a Garden Grove, California-based distributor of digital printing solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Media One was founded in 2001.

On the deal, Fraser Preston, managing partner at APG, said in a statement, “Media One is an innovator in the digital textile printing space and is led by an outstanding leadership team that is well-respected in the industry. We look forward to playing a strategic part of the next stage of Media One’s growth story by supporting Jason and his team in executing against our shared goals for the company’s future.”

