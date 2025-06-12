American Securities’ Natasha Kingshott eyes ‘large pipeline’ of add-ons for Hexion
‘Hexion is looking at ways to disrupt the building products materials market,’ CEO Michael Lefenfeld said.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
‘Hexion is looking at ways to disrupt the building products materials market,’ CEO Michael Lefenfeld said.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination