American Securities scoops up cloud communications service firm NWN Carousel

American Securities has acquired NWN Carousel, a Rhode Island-based cloud communications service provider. The seller was New State Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

“NWN Carousel’s service innovation, customer intimacy, and outstanding performance track record uniquely positions the Company for growth and value creation as they navigate a dynamic tech landscape,” said Kevin Penn, a managing director of American Securities in a statement.

Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to American Securities. Harris Williams acted as financial advisors and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal counsel to NWN Carousel and New State.

Based in New York with an office in Shanghai, American Securities invests in North American companies with annual revenues generally ranging from $200 million to $2 billion. American Securities and its affiliates have more than $27 billion under management.