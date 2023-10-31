American Securities to sell medical components maker Paragon Medical to AMETEK

Paragon was founded in 1991

American Securities has agreed to sell Paragon Medical, a Pierceton, Indiana-based maker of medical components and instruments, to AMETEK. The deal is valued at about $1.9 billion.

“Over the course of our partnership, Paragon has continued to support its OEM customers and helped launch innovative new products that save, sustain, and improve lives,” said Michael Fisch, Founder and CEO of American Securities in a statement. “In collaboration with Paragon’s exceptional management team, we are proud to have helped grow the company and to have created significant value for our investors.”

Jefferies LLC and Piper Sandler Companies acted as financial advisors to Paragon. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as legal counsel to American Securities and Paragon.

Based in New York, American Securities invests in North American companies with annual revenues generally ranging from $200 million to $2 billion. American Securities has more than $27 billion under management.