AMG invests in Ara Partners

AMG, a partner to independent investment management firms, has acquired a minority equity interest in Ara Partners.

The stake was previously held by Capital Constellation, an investment platform managed by Wafra Inc. No financial terms were disclosed.

Ara is focused on industrial decarbonization investments.

Ara Partners’ management team will continue to direct the firm’s day-to-day operations.

“Our partnership with Ara Partners broadens AMG’s participation in private markets in a specialized, impactful area with significant growth potential, further diversifying our business,” said Jay C. Horgen, president and CEO of AMG in a statement. “Given the global focus on a lower-carbon economy and energy transition, Ara Partners is well-positioned to benefit from accelerating client demand for industrial decarbonization investments, and AMG’s strategic partnership solutions can catalyze the firm’s next phase of development.”

Founded by co-Managing Partners Charles Cherington and Troy Thacker, Ara has approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Ara has offices in Houston, Boston and Dublin.

AMG is a partner to independent investment management firms globally. As of June 30, 2023, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $674 billion.