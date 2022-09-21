Ampersand-backed ProtaGene appoints Kaiser as CEO

ProtaGene is a CRO partner for the biopharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy industries.

ProtaGene, which is backed by Ampersand Capital Partners, has named Dr. Raymond Kaiser as CEO.

Kaiser first joined ProtaGene earlier this year as chief operating officer.

Former CEO Martin Blüggel, who remains engaged on the board of directors, was founded Protagen in 1997.

“With our strong market positioning in North America and Europe, combined platforms in advanced biologic and cell and gene therapy analytical development, and focus on quality systems and strategic project management, I see no limits to what ProtaGene can accomplish,” said Kaiser in a statement. “As an increasing number of novel therapeutics enter the development pipeline, ProtaGene is prepared to rise to the challenges of these new products and modalities. Ultimately, I am thrilled and privileged to lead ProtaGene as the analytic partner of choice to deliver therapeutics to patients in need quickly.”

Before joining ProtaGene, Kaiser was the COO at Nexelis. He has a doctorate in analytical chemistry from Purdue University and master’s degree in organic chemistry from St. Louis University.

ProtaGene is a CRO partner for the biopharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy industries.

Founded in 1988, Ampersand has more than $3 billion of assets under management. Ampersand invests in the healthcare sector.