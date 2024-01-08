Ampersand Capital-backed NanoImaging Services appoints Rigg as CEO

Based in San Diego and Woburn, Massachusetts, NIS is a provider of cryo-electron microscopy services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology communities.

NanoImaging Services, which is backed by Ampersand Capital Partners, has named John Rigg as CEO.

Based in San Diego and Woburn, Massachusetts, NIS is a provider of cryo-electron microscopy services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology communities.

Brian Conkle, who served as interim CEO in 2023, will remain at NIS as chief operating officer.

Most recently, Rigg served as CEO of Exelead Biopharma. Previously, he held various leadership positions at Ventria Bioscience and Eli Lilly and Company.

In June 2023, NIS received a growth equity investment from Ampersand Capital Partners to support its worldwide growth initiatives.

“As the largest commercial provider of cryo-EM services today, NIS is at the forefront of innovation and new application development for this powerful technique. John brings extensive experience partnering with pharma and biotech customers, and I’m confident he will provide fresh insights to drive continued growth for NIS”, says David Parker, general partner at Ampersand Capital Partners and member of the NIS board of directors in a statement.

NanoImaging Services, Inc. was launched in 2007.

Ampersand Capital Partners invests in the middle market. The firm has $3 billion of assets under management.