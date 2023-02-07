Amulet Capital acquires healthcare digital marketing firm Eruptr

McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal advisor to Amulet

Canaccord Genuity LLC served as financial advisor to Eruptr shareholders while Sidley Austin LLC served as legal advisor

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Amulet Capital Partners focuses exclusively on the healthcare sector

Amulet Capital Partners has acquired Eruptr LLC, a provider of healthcare digital marketing services. Athyrium Capital Management is investing alongside Amulet. No financial terms were disclosed.

“As healthcare providers increasingly search for ways to find, care for and retain patients online, Eruptr’s unique platform and focus on measurable results positions the business for continued expansion across service lines and geographies,” said Gabe Luft, a partner at Amulet, said in a statement. “We believe Eruptr will play an essential role supporting healthcare providers across the country in achieving their operating goals and better serving their communities. We look forward to working closely with Kevin and J.K. to continue growing the business together, both organically and through acquisitions.”

Formed in 2008, Athyrium invests in the global healthcare sector.