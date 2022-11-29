Amulet Capital acquires vascular care treatment services firm UVVC

UVVC was established in Florida in 2014.

UVVC was established in Florida in 2014. Currently, UVVC operates across more than 30 clinical locations across Florida, Chicago, Colorado and Arizona.

UVVC will continue to be led by founder and CEO Dr. Gamal Wazni and the existing management team.

On the deal, Carl Zimmerman, a principal at Amulet, said in a statement, “This investment represents a unique opportunity to partner with the leading management team in the vein and vascular space and deploy our extensive experience partnering with physician practice management companies to support UVVC’s next phase of growth in a dynamic, fragmented market.”

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Amulet Capital Partners invests in the healthcare sector.