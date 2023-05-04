Amulet invests in healthcare creative agency minds + assembly

m+a co-founders Ben Ingersoll, Joelle Friedland, and Stephen Minasvand will continue to lead the business and remain significant shareholders.

Akin Bay Company served as financial advisor to minds + assembly

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to Amulet while Meister Seelig & Fein PLLC served as legal advisor to minds + assembly

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Amulet Capital Partners invests in middle-market healthcare companies

Amulet Capital Partners has made an investment in New York City-based minds + assembly, a healthcare creative agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

m+a co-founders Ben Ingersoll, Joelle Friedland, and Stephen Minasvand will continue to lead the business and remain significant shareholders.

“Ben, Joelle, and Stephen have built a unique, disruptive agency that invests heavily in its people, its clients, and the resources needed to sustain that growth. m+a stands out as a leader in the pharma commercialization space, combining deep scientific expertise, digital innovation, and impactful brand strategy and design work,” said Avi Uttamchandani, a principal at Amulet, in a statement.

Akin Bay Company served as financial advisor to minds + assembly. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to Amulet while Meister Seelig & Fein PLLC served as legal advisor to minds + assembly.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Amulet Capital Partners invests in middle-market healthcare companies.

minds + assembly was founded in 2015.