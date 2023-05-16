Amwins and Flexpoint Ford leads $250m in catastrophe property insurance underwriter SageSure

In connection with the transaction, Amwins and Flexpoint will each appoint a representative to the SageSure board of managers

Amwins and Flexpoint Ford has led a $250 million equity investment in New Jersey-based SageSure, an underwriter of catastrophe-exposed property insurance. Ares Management Corporation also participated in the investment.

The transaction partially recapitalizes SageSure’s long-term minority stakeholders while bringing in experienced strategic and financial investors. In connection with the transaction, Amwins and Flexpoint will each appoint a representative to the SageSure board of managers.

“We are excited to partner with Terry and his talented team as they continue to build a capital efficient company with a superior approach to risk selection and a track record of strong underwriting results for their insurance and (re) insurance partners,” said Dominic Hood, managing director of Flexpoint, in a statement. “Our new partnership with SageSure and Amwins continues Flexpoint’s long history of partnering with growth-orientated platforms in the property and casualty insurance industry.”

Shipman & Goodwin LLP served as legal counsel to SageSure while Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A. served as legal counsel to Amwins. Waller Helms Advisors served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Flexpoint.

SageSure launched in 2009.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Amwins is a wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products.

Flexpoint Ford targets the financial services and healthcare industries.