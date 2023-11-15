Ancor Capital-backed PMA Industries acquires manufacturer United Western Enterprises

Based in Dallas, Ancor Capital invests in the lower middle market

PMA Industries, a portfolio company of Ancor Capital Partners, has acquired United Western Enterprises, a Camarillo, California-based producer of metal parts. No financial terms were disclosed.

Phoenix-based PMA is a photochemical machining contract manufacturer.

“Today marks an important milestone for our company with PMA’s successful acquisition of United Western,” said Jim Everson, president & CEO of PMA in a statement. “Our focus now turns to joining and building on United Western’s experience and capabilities with those of PMA to continue producing quality products focused on value and timeliness for all of our customers.”

Based in Dallas, Ancor Capital invests in the lower middle market. Ancor was founded in 1994.