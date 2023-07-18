Anders Invest-owned Solex Thermal Science buys Econotherm

Based in Calgary, Solex is a developer of indirect heat exchange technology for the heating, cooling and drying of free-flowing granular materials.

Solex Thermal Science, a portfolio company of Anders Invest, has acquired Econotherm, a Bridgend, UK-based provider of waste heat recovery technology.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in Calgary, Solex is a developer of indirect heat exchange technology for the heating, cooling and drying of free-flowing granular materials, such as solid granules, pellets, beans, seeds and particles. Over the past 30 years, the company has installed more than 900 advanced heat exchangers in more than 50 countries worldwide with applications such as fertilizer, oilseeds and industrial materials such as minerals/sands, chemicals and polymers.

The acquisition of Econotherm expands Solex’s capacity to help its customers reduce the primary energy consumed to produce industrial goods, the company said in a statement.

“Today’s announcement broadens our overall business portfolio to provide our global client base with an even deeper suite of best-in-class, sustainable solutions that align with their respective environmental, social and governance strategies,” said Lowy Gunnewiek, CEO of Solex.

Anders Invest, a Dutch private equity firm based in Utrecht, last year acquired a controlling interest in Solex.